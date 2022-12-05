Universal Resort in Beijing will temporarily close on Tuesday
Universal Resort in Beijing will temporarily close on Tuesday due to national mourning, the resort said on Monday.
China will hold a memorial service for late leader Jiang Zemin on Tuesday in Beijing.
