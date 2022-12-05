EU's Gentiloni: We will have a recession this winter
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:23 IST
Europe will fall into a recession this winter and growth will not return before spring, European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.
"We will have a recession this winter," he told reporters before a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paolo Gentiloni
- Brussels
- Europe
- European
Advertisement