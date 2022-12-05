Russia's Putin visits Crimea bridge - reports

President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited the bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia, news agencies reported.

According to the reports, Putin took a ride in a car on the bridge, a showcase project of his rule, and spoke to the builders who were repairing the facility after it was damaged in a blast in October.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.

