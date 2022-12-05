Russia's Putin visits Crimea bridge - reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:53 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited the bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia, news agencies reported.
According to the reports, Putin took a ride in a car on the bridge, a showcase project of his rule, and spoke to the builders who were repairing the facility after it was damaged in a blast in October.
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Putin
Advertisement