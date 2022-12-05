4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, no casualty

A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday but no casualty was reported, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building's owner Balraj Arora had got it vacated in May after cracks were noticed on it.

According to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, the building tilted by four to five inches about six months ago following which it was declared dangerous and vacated. But the owner approached a court against the MCD orders.

The court directed that a report be prepared by an independent structural engineer. The next date of hearing is December 14, 2022, and February 14, 2023, in two courts.

''No injury or casualty was reported since the building was empty,'' a senior police officer said, adding the incident was reported around 8:45 am.

The site was inspected by the MCD, he said.

''In the morning, the building started tilting again and precautionary measures were taken immediately by vacating the surrounding areas.

''Since the building tilted towards adjoining vacant plot due to settlement of the foundation, it fell into the empty plot,'' a senior MCD official said, adding some debris fell on the road which was cleared instantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)