Mumbai: Garment unit worker held for stabbing to death colleague with scissors

A garment unit worker was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his colleague in the chest with a pair of scissors, who later died in hospital, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 20-year-old accused and the 19-year-old victim, who work together in a garment unit in New Agripada locality in Santacruz, were talking on Sunday night when the incident took place, the Vakola police station official said.

''After the teen was stabbed, he was rushed by colleagues to a nearby hospital. He initially told police he fell from the stairs. However, just before passing away, the victim narrated the chain of events, after which we arrested his colleague,'' the official said.

A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)