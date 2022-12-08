Left Menu

Urbanization going to be key, says NITI CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 12:50 IST
Urbanization going to be key, says NITI CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on Thursday said that urbanization is going to be the key as 50 percent of India's population will live in urban areas by 2047.

Addressing an event organized by the industry body FICCI, Iyer said many states have done wonderful work in solid waste management.

''Urbanization is going to be the key. By 2047, 50 percent of the population will live in urban areas, if you don't have basic services in urban areas, then it is going to be a big challenge,'' he noted.

He said the circular economy is now also becoming increasingly important.

Replying to a question on issues of cleanliness of India's tourist destinations, Iyer said,'' If you want to promote tourism in India aggressively, you better have clean places around, you better have better behavior by tourists and by the locals.'' Most beautiful tourist destinations in India are littered.

