Uttarakhand's Snowy Spectacle: Tourists and Farmers Rejoice

Uttarakhand's high-altitude regions witnessed their first snowfall of the year on Friday, effectively bringing an end to a long dry period and intensifying a cold wave throughout the state.

Low-lying areas and the plains, including Dehradun, experienced steady rainfall since morning. The fresh blanket of snow encompasses areas like Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Mussoorie, among others.

The weather shift is enticing tourists to popular locations, such as Mussoorie's Mall Road, to capture and share their snowy experiences on social media. Meanwhile, apple growers and fellow horticulturists, who were eagerly awaiting the snowfall, are embracing the much-needed precipitation.

The Meteorological Department has alerted residents with an 'Orange Alert', warning of the possibility of more snowfall in the mountains and rain in lower areas. A hailstorm coupled with strong winds is also forecasted for some locales.