PM Modi Kicks Off NDA's Tamil Nadu Election Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Friday to initiate the NDA's campaign for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Upon arrival, he was greeted by Governor R N Ravi, state minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and other officials at the airport.

Modi then took a helicopter to Maduranthakam, nearly 87 kilometers away, where he is set to address a rally alongside AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK's T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss, highlighting NDA's unity and readiness for the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)