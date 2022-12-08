Controversial book author Farhat Khan arrested from Pune: Madhya Pradesh home minister

Dr Farhat Khan, the author of a controversial book, was arrested from Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday while she was undergoing dialysis in a hospital, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The arrest was made in connection with her book named 'Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System', which was kept in the library of the Government Naveen Law College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has alleged the book being taught to law students has highly objectionable contents against the Hindu community and the RSS.

According to police, Khan was suffering from a serious kidney ailment and needed dialysis on a regular basis.

''The controversial writer, Farhat Khan, was arrested in Pune when she was undergoing dialysis in a hospital there. Papers (pertaining to the case) were also handed over to her," Mishra told reporters in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

Authorities have also started a probe into complaints related to another book and if any objectionable content is found, then it will also be linked with the same case, the minister said without elaborating.

On December 3, the Indore-based college's LLM student and ABVP leader Lucky Adiwal (28) filed a complaint against author Khan, the book's publisher Amar Law Publication, principal of the institution Dr Inam-ur-Rehman and professor Mirza Mojij Baig in the matter.

Earlier, an official said the Indore police had traced Khan to Pune and she was served a notice under relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). ''After registering a case five days ago on the issue of the controversial book, we were searching for Dr Frahat Khan and had sent teams to places in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

''On the basis of leads, we traced her to Pune and served her a CrPC notice, as per which she was asked to cooperate in the probe and remain present in court at the time of submission of the charge sheet,'' he said. The DCP said the Indore-based author was suffering from a serious kidney ailment and needed dialysis on a regular basis. When she went from to Pune from Indore, at that time also she underwent dialysis at a hospital in Sendhwa town on the Maharashtra border, the DCP added.

The ABVP had alleged the book contained objectionable content against Hindus, the RSS and promotes religious hatred. The state higher education department had formed a seven-member committee to conduct a probe into the case.

A member of the committee said the panel had recorded statements of 250 students and teachers.

The higher education department's commissioner Karmaveer Sharma on Wednesday said the committee has not yet submitted its report.

An appropriate action will be taken into the matter on the basis of the probe report, Sharma said.

On Tuesday, a local court refused to grant anticipatory bail to the Indore-based law college principal Inam-ur-Rehman and professor Baig, both named as accused in the case. Their lawyer Abhinav Dhanotkar had said the rejection of bail would be challenged in the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

