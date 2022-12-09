Left Menu

Maha: One hurt as oxygen cylinders explode in two ambulances in Nagpur

One person suffered serious injuries after oxygen cylinders kept in two ambulances exploded on Friday afternoon in Nagpurs Beltarodi area, a police official said.Both ambulances caught fire after the explosions and the site attracted a huge number of onlookers, the official added.The onlookers rescued Kappu Tripathi, owner of the one of the ambulances. A probe is underway, the Beltarodi police station official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:40 IST
Maha: One hurt as oxygen cylinders explode in two ambulances in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

One person suffered serious injuries after oxygen cylinders kept in two ambulances exploded on Friday afternoon in Nagpur's Beltarodi area, a police official said.

Both ambulances caught fire after the explosions and the site attracted a huge number of onlookers, the official added.

''The onlookers rescued Kappu Tripathi, owner of the one of the ambulances. He suffered severe injuries and has been admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital. The second ambulance belonged to one Pramod Tripathi, who escaped unhurt,'' he said.

Two fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire along with personnel from Beltarodi police station as well as the fire and emergency services department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, he added.

''The oxygen cylinders blew up when the two ambulances were parked there. A probe is underway,'' the Beltarodi police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022