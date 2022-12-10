Businessman shot at by bike-borne men in Punjab's Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne men shot at a businessman in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar here on Saturday evening, police said.

The businessman, identified as Ajay Kumar, escaped unhurt, they said. The assailants were chased by some people but they managed to escape, they said, adding personal enmity could be the reason behind the attack.

A case has been registered, police said.

