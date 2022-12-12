New sanctions imposed as part of New Zealand’s response to Ukraine war

New sanctions imposed as part of New Zealand's ongoing response to the war in Ukraine are targeting individuals and networks behind disinformation campaigns that support the Putin war effort.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced a further round of sanctions on 23 individuals who are supporting the illegal Russian invasion.

"Putin continues to use a network of media agencies and influential commentators as part of his propaganda machine, to spread false information and lies as part of his narrative for the invasion of Ukraine," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"The individuals sanctioned today have direct influence over public perceptions about Russia's illegal and unprovoked war. They contribute to the fog of disinformation that serves Putin's aggression against Ukraine's territorial sovereignty.

"This announcement reflects our complete rejection of Putin's narrative and his attempts to mislead the international community.

"The latest round of sanctions expand on the disinformation actors already sanctioned in May. They include individuals from Russian media outlets and news agencies.

"Those sanctioned include the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, the CEO of Channel-1 Russia, and key personnel from Russian media outlets including InfoRos, SouthFront, and the Strategic Culture Foundation," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Since the passing of the Russia Sanctions Act in March, Aotearoa New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,200 individuals and entities, and has imposed unprecedented trade measures which has seen two-way trade with Russia fall drastically.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)