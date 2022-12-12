HC-CASES
Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, December 12: *HC to hear bail pleas by Khalid Saifi and other accused in a case concerning alleged conspiracy behind 2020 riots. *HC to hear batch of pleas challenging Agnipath scheme. *HC to hear DAMEPL's petition against DMRC concerning an arbitral award of over Rs 4,600 crore passed in its favour.
