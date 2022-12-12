Maha: 53 held for obscene act at illegal dance bar in Thane district

Police raided an illegal dance bar in Dombivali city in Thane district of Maharashtra and detained 53 people, including 26 women, for indulging in obscene acts, an official said on Monday. He said two police personnel were sent to the bar as decoy customers on Saturday night. After they confirmed illegal activities, the police raided the bar. Musical accessories and equipment worth Rs 30,000 were seized.

A case has been registered against 53 people under sections 294 (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 114 (Abettor present when the offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code. All of them are taken into custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)