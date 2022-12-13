J-K: IED planted by militants along road in Sopore detected

Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the side of a road in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

The IED, planted by militants, was detected by a road opening party of the security forces at Tulibal in Sopore in the morning, they said.

The officials said a bomb disposal squad has been called to the spot for defusing the IED.

