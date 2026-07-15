China's Economy Struggles Amid Slow Growth and Weak Domestic Demand

China's economy is facing its slowest growth in over three years. Key drivers include weak household consumption, sluggish wages, and a property crisis. Despite strong exports, concerns mount over long-term growth sustainability, pressuring the government for stimulus, though debt concerns may limit response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 14:30 IST
China's Economy Struggles Amid Slow Growth and Weak Domestic Demand
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  • Country:
  • China

Amidst a sluggish economic growth rate, China's economy expanded at its slowest pace in over three years during the second quarter. Household consumption weakness overshadowed robust manufacturing and export sectors, intensifying concerns about the sustainability of China's unbalanced growth model.

Despite a GDP growth of 4.3% in April-June, below China's 4.5% to 5.0% full-year target, the need for substantial stimulus measures mounts. Analysts speculate that the Communist Party's Politburo meeting may hesitate on aggressive fiscal policies due to rising debt concerns, despite export-driven economic resilience.

In a challenging economic landscape characterized by falling investments, shrinking employment opportunities, and pressured household wealth, tens of millions are shifting to informal jobs. Export growth remains a saving grace, compensating for internal weaknesses, but increasing global economic uncertainties continue to loom large.

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