China's Economy Struggles Amid Slow Growth and Weak Domestic Demand

Amidst a sluggish economic growth rate, China's economy expanded at its slowest pace in over three years during the second quarter. Household consumption weakness overshadowed robust manufacturing and export sectors, intensifying concerns about the sustainability of China's unbalanced growth model.

Despite a GDP growth of 4.3% in April-June, below China's 4.5% to 5.0% full-year target, the need for substantial stimulus measures mounts. Analysts speculate that the Communist Party's Politburo meeting may hesitate on aggressive fiscal policies due to rising debt concerns, despite export-driven economic resilience.

In a challenging economic landscape characterized by falling investments, shrinking employment opportunities, and pressured household wealth, tens of millions are shifting to informal jobs. Export growth remains a saving grace, compensating for internal weaknesses, but increasing global economic uncertainties continue to loom large.