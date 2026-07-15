Global Stocks Calm Amid AI Trade Boost and Oil Price Jumps

World shares steadied as positive earnings from ASML and a rise in Asian semiconductor stocks boosted AI trade, countering oil price jumps due to Iran-related hostilities. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw slight changes following mixed inflation data, while tech markets gained in the U.S. and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 14:34 IST
Global Stocks Calm Amid AI Trade Boost and Oil Price Jumps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

World shares found stability on Wednesday as positive earnings from chipmaking equipment maker ASML and rising Asian semiconductor stocks invigorated the AI trade, balancing the surge in oil prices amid new Iran-related hostilities. The pan-European STOXX 600 index marginally dropped by 0.05% after a previous rally spurred by softer U.S. inflation data that alleviated fears of higher interest rates, leading to declines in the dollar and yields.

Technology-driven markets in the U.S. and Asia outperformed, with Nasdaq futures climbing 0.5%, South Korea's KOSPI index soaring 6.2%, and Japan's Nikkei increasing 1.5%. "The divergence between the U.S. and Europe is mostly attributed to technology stocks, which are advancing," remarked Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. ASML notably surpassed quarterly earnings expectations, buoyed by AI-related demand, and saw its shares rise by up to 8% in Amsterdam.

While the MSCI World Price Index rose slightly by less than 0.1%, the U.S. headline consumer price index marked a 0.4% fall in June, its first drop since the pandemic began. Bond yields and the dollar dipped post-data, but optimism in market growth was cautiously tempered by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's address on inflation. Upcoming earnings from major firms and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook will be closely monitored by investors.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India
4
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026