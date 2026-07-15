Global Stocks Calm Amid AI Trade Boost and Oil Price Jumps

World shares found stability on Wednesday as positive earnings from chipmaking equipment maker ASML and rising Asian semiconductor stocks invigorated the AI trade, balancing the surge in oil prices amid new Iran-related hostilities. The pan-European STOXX 600 index marginally dropped by 0.05% after a previous rally spurred by softer U.S. inflation data that alleviated fears of higher interest rates, leading to declines in the dollar and yields.

Technology-driven markets in the U.S. and Asia outperformed, with Nasdaq futures climbing 0.5%, South Korea's KOSPI index soaring 6.2%, and Japan's Nikkei increasing 1.5%. "The divergence between the U.S. and Europe is mostly attributed to technology stocks, which are advancing," remarked Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. ASML notably surpassed quarterly earnings expectations, buoyed by AI-related demand, and saw its shares rise by up to 8% in Amsterdam.

While the MSCI World Price Index rose slightly by less than 0.1%, the U.S. headline consumer price index marked a 0.4% fall in June, its first drop since the pandemic began. Bond yields and the dollar dipped post-data, but optimism in market growth was cautiously tempered by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's address on inflation. Upcoming earnings from major firms and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook will be closely monitored by investors.