UK's Midnight Social Media Curfew for Teens
The UK government plans new rules requiring older teenagers to change default settings on social media apps to use them after midnight. This move is part of safeguarding efforts to curb the harmful effects of social media on youths' mental health. Companies will face sanctions for non-compliance.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government is set to introduce new safeguarding rules requiring older teenagers to change default settings on social media apps to access them after midnight. This step comes after the announcement of a sweeping social media ban for those under 16.
The planned default overnight curfew will prevent 16- and 17-year-olds from using these apps from midnight to 6 a.m. unless they alter the settings. This measure aims to protect youths from the potential adverse effects social media has on mental and physical health.
Tech companies like Meta, ByteDance, and Google will be legally obliged to implement these restrictions, with severe penalties for non-compliance, according to technology minister Liz Kendall and online safety minister Kanishka Narayan. Yet, some opposition members argue the plans are unenforceable and ineffective.
ALSO READ
-
Malaysia Probes Digital Nomad Community Amid Israeli Allegations
-
Global Health Watch: Ebola Restrictions, Sleep Gains, and IPO Momentum
-
Britain's New Curfew to Curb Nocturnal Social Media Risks for Teens
-
Security Review Urged as Tragic Death of Former UK Lawmaker Sparks Debate
-
Maharashtra ATS Probes Terror Links of 66 Pune Residents With Pakistani Gangster