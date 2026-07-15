UK's Midnight Social Media Curfew for Teens

The UK government is set to introduce new safeguarding rules requiring older teenagers to change default settings on social media apps to access them after midnight. This step comes after the announcement of a sweeping social media ban for those under 16.

The planned default overnight curfew will prevent 16- and 17-year-olds from using these apps from midnight to 6 a.m. unless they alter the settings. This measure aims to protect youths from the potential adverse effects social media has on mental and physical health.

Tech companies like Meta, ByteDance, and Google will be legally obliged to implement these restrictions, with severe penalties for non-compliance, according to technology minister Liz Kendall and online safety minister Kanishka Narayan. Yet, some opposition members argue the plans are unenforceable and ineffective.