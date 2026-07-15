Coalition Turmoil: Meloni's Electoral Reform Faces Setbacks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition faces turmoil after a narrow parliamentary defeat on a key election reform. This loss highlights internal tensions and sharpens opposition criticism prior to elections. Continued reform efforts focus on a proportional system seeking stability, with opposition decrying it as a self-serving move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 14:30 IST
Coalition Turmoil: Meloni's Electoral Reform Faces Setbacks
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition experienced a significant setback after losing a crucial parliamentary vote on electoral reform. Meloni's proposal, which aimed to allow electors to express preference votes for candidates on party lists, was narrowly defeated, showcasing fractures within the ruling coalition.

Despite opposition calls for Meloni's resignation, coalition leaders insist on advancing the reform, emphasizing its role in ensuring political stability. The proposal seeks a fully proportional system with provisions for a majority seat bonus, aiming to fortify the ruling bloc's election prospects.

Meloni, in response to the defections during the vote, expressed discontent with her allies on social media. Amidst the political turmoil, her party, Brothers of Italy, remains popular, though surveys suggest a challenging election landscape ahead. The opposition criticizes the reform as an attempt to skew future elections in favor of Meloni's coalition.

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