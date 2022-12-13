Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, December 13: *HC to hear Delhi government think-tank DDCD's vice-chairman Jasmine Shah's plea challenging the LG's order restricting him from discharging his duties and sealing his office. *HC to hear bail pleas by Gufisha Fatima and other accused in a Delhi riots case concerning the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

*HC to hear batch of pleas on the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in relation to a students' protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.

*HC to hear plea seeking to take requisite measures to ensure safety and security of district courts in Delhi, in view of the 2021 shootout inside a courtroom that left three people dead.