Hungary lawmakers to debate Finland, Sweden NATO entry from Feb 20 -govt

Hungary's parliament will start debating the ratification process of Sweden and Finland's NATO accession on February 20, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said on Tuesday.

Orban said late last month that his government had already decided that Hungary would support Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession and parliament would set this item on its agenda at its first session next year.

