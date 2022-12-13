Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:52 IST
Retired bank official dies as car falls into Uttarakhand gorge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A retired bank official was killed when his car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kaudiyala on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, district disaster management officer Brajesh Bhatt said.

The car fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge, killing the man on the spot, he said.

The body was recovered by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel who rushed to the spot from Devprayag, Bhatt said.

The deceased was identified as Sharad Kant Sharma, a retired bank official who was a resident of Dehradun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

