Around $1.6 mln seized in European parliament corruption probe -source
Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:54 IST
Belgian prosecutors have seized around 1.5 million euros ($1.58 million) during raids related to allegations that World Cup host Qatar has bribed members of European Parliament to influence decision-making, a source close to the investigation said on Tuesday.
The seizures were first reported by Belgian news outlets Le Soir and Knack. ($1 = 0.9489 euros)
