Arunachal connected with India since ancient times: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said Arunachal Pradesh has been an integral part of India since ancient times.

His remarks came a day after the Indian Army said troops from India and China clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to ''minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides''.

Rijiju, however, refused to comment on the Tawang incident at the press meet.

Addressing the media here on the issue of cultural revival in the country and the efforts being put in this regard by the government, the Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh said, ''Today, if someone says anything on Arunachal Pradesh, it becomes clear that from ancient times, it is connected with India. Therefore, it is not that now it is part of India, though the present name has been given now, it has been an integral part of India since ancient times.'' This has been so beautifully presented by the prime minister, he said.

Explaining the cultural linkages between different regions, he later wrote on Twitter that according to legend, Rukmini from Arunachal Pradesh was 'heroically kidnapped' by Lord Krishna to prevent her from being forced into an unwanted marriage. They travelled to Madhavpur Ghed and married.

''Today, Gujarat -- where the sun sets -- and Arunachal Pradesh -- where the sun rises -- celebrate this common ancient heritage together,'' he said.

India has seen an ''unprecedented'' cultural revival in the last eight years and has emerged as the number one soft power, Rijiju said.

He also said that while people see hard power aspects such as development of infrastructure, science and defence, they tend to forget the cultural revival the country has witnessed due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is time people take note of the cultural revival too which has been ''unprecedented'' in the last eight years after the BJP came to power, he told reporters here.

The government has been making efforts to culturally connect various states and regions and the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event is a good example, Rijiju said.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam event is a programme to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

The Union minister said now India has emerged as the number one soft power as the world acknowledges New Delhi's importance. The respect Indians command in foreign lands now is an acknowledgment of its soft power status, he said. Buddhist tourist circuits and cultural experiences with matching infrastructure be it Kushinagar or Bodhgaya has been attracting devotees from across the globe. It has also been a key element of Prime Minister Modi's 'Act East' policy from Mongolia to Nepal, he said.

