Kyiv mayor says air defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made drones

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

