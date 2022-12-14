Kyiv mayor says air defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made drones
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-12-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 11:17 IST
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.
Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
