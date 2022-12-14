Left Menu

China firmly opposes the U.S. cutting Huawei off from banks

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:26 IST
China firmly opposes the U.S. cutting Huawei off from banks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Ministry firmly opposes a potential U.S. law to restrict the ability of Huawei Technologies Ltd and other Chinese 5G firms to access U.S. banks, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"China firmly opposes the U.S.'s generalisation of the concept of national security, abuse of state power to suppress Chinese enterprises," Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Wang said that China will "firmly safeguard" the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, after U.S. lawmakers introduced the bipartisan bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022