China firmly opposes the U.S. cutting Huawei off from banks
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:26 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Foreign Ministry firmly opposes a potential U.S. law to restrict the ability of Huawei Technologies Ltd and other Chinese 5G firms to access U.S. banks, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"China firmly opposes the U.S.'s generalisation of the concept of national security, abuse of state power to suppress Chinese enterprises," Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.
Wang said that China will "firmly safeguard" the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, after U.S. lawmakers introduced the bipartisan bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wang Wenbin
- U.S.
- Chinese
- China
- Foreign Ministry
- Wang
- Huawei Technologies Ltd
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK royals in U.S. spotlight as William and Kate visit
China's Chongqing reports 209 symptomatic, 8,583 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 28
China's Guangzhou reports 286 symptomatic, 6,993 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 28
China records drop in new daily COVID cases for Nov. 28
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take comfort in China property rally