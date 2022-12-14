Left Menu

1,673 vacant posts in CBI: Govt in Lok Sabha

All central police organisations CPOsstate policebanks etc., are regularly requested to send nomination of officersofficials for deputation in the CBI, he said, mentioning the steps taken to fill up the vacant posts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:29 IST
1,673 vacant posts in CBI: Govt in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There are 1,673 vacant posts in the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

As on 30.11.2022, the sanctioned strength of personnel in CBI is 7,295 and the number of vacancies is 1,673 which includes 128 additional posts sanctioned in different categories issued vide order dated June 29, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The occurrence of vacancies and their filling up is an ongoing process, he said. The number keeps on varying depending on the induction, promotion, retirement and repatriation of the officers, the minister said.

Proactive efforts are made to ensure filling up of vacancies at all ranks expeditiously, he said.

''CBI requests various organisations, including public sector banks, Ministry of Home Affairs for sponsoring names for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Inspector on deputation in CBI,'' Singh said. All central police organisations (CPOs)/state police/banks etc., are regularly requested to send nomination of officers/officials for deputation in the CBI, he said, mentioning the steps taken to fill up the vacant posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022