UK sends helicopters to small boat in distress in Channel
PTI | London | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday. Britain's coastguard is coordinating a rescue operation involving the navy, border officers and Kent police. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has also dispatched boats.
Thousands of migrants have been using small boats in hopes of crossing the Channel to claim asylum in the U.K. Britain's government has been under pressure to curb the number of migrants.
