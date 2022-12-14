Bangladeshi catches pickpocket red-handed in running train in WB

Left Menu

A Bangladeshi school teacher who came to India for his wifes treatment caught a pickpocket red-handed in a running train in West Bengals Nadia district and got back Rs 72,000 which was taken away from him, GRP sources said on Wednesday.Other passengers on the train thrashed the accused and helped the Bangladeshi hand over the accused to the Government Railway Police GRP at Shantipur station.

PTI | Shantipur | Updated: 14-12-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 19:51 IST
A Bangladeshi school teacher who came to India for his wife’s treatment caught a pickpocket red-handed in a running train in West Bengal’s Nadia district and got back Rs 72,000 which was taken away from him, GRP sources said on Wednesday.

Other passengers on the train thrashed the accused and helped the Bangladeshi hand over the accused to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Shantipur station. He was later arrested.

Gautam Biswas, a school teacher of Madhukhali in Bangladesh’s Faridpur district, his wife and his son were going to a relative’s place at Badkullah in Nadia district. However, they got on the wrong train from Ranaghat station on Tuesday.

A pickpocket stole Rs 75,000 in cash from Biswas’ trouser pocket inside the train but the teacher grabbed his hand.

“He tried to escape but failed. As I raised an alarm, other passengers came near us and caught him,” Biswas said.

GRP sources said Rs 72,000 was returned to the Bangladeshi while an accomplice of the pickpocket managed to flee with the remaining Rs 3,000.

Biwas came to India to consult a doctor in a hospital in Kolkata’s Mukundapur area.

