Left Menu

China c.bank renews medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged for 4th month

China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping a interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight month on Thursday, largely matching market expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 06:59 IST
China c.bank renews medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged for 4th month

China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping a interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight month on Thursday, largely matching market expectations. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 650 billion yuan ($93.53 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.75% from the previous operation.

In a poll of 24 market watchers conducted this week, 20 participants predicted the PBOC would keep the interest rate on the one-year MLF unchanged. The remaining four respondents expected a marginal rate cut. With 500 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire on the same day, the operation resulted in a net 150 billion yuan fresh fund injection into the banking system.

The central bank also injected 2 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 2.00%, it said in an online statement. The PBOC cut the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves earlier this month to support an economy hurt by COVID-19 shocks. ($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022