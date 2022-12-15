Linking Ukraine aid to corporate tax is blackmail, says Polish PM
Linking the issue of aid for Ukraine to the minimum corporate tax for large companies is a form of blackmail, the Polish prime minister said on Thursday
"Combining aid for Ukraine with such distant topics which have nothing to do with aid like corporate tax is unnecessary, it is a mistake and an attempt at blackmail," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters at a European Union summit in Brussels.
