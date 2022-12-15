Left Menu

Maha: Mungantiwar asks forest officials to take steps to curb tiger attacks in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:06 IST
Maha: Mungantiwar asks forest officials to take steps to curb tiger attacks in Chandrapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday asked officials in his department to curb tiger-human conflicts in Chandrapur by taking appropriate steps.

As per the district information office, two persons were killed in separate tiger attacks in Mul and Saoli tehsils on December 14, while a woman was killed in Khedi on Thursday.

Action would be taken against officials if they fail to curb tiger-human conflicts, a release quoted the minister as saying.

He said ''troublesome tigers'' must be caged to give relief to people.

Mungantiwar is the guardian minister of Chandrapur, where 44 persons have been killed in tiger attacks this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022