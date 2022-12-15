Russian shelling kills two, cuts power in Ukraine's Kherson - governor

Left Menu

Russian shelling killed two people on Thursday in the centre of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building, which was hit in shelling on Wednesday.

Russian shelling killed two people on Thursday in the centre of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building, which was hit in shelling on Wednesday. Regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said the shelling had knocked out electricity in the city.

"Kherson is completely without power because of enemy shelling," he wrote on Telegram. "At the first opportunity, the power industry will begin to restore the power grids." Ukraine recaptured Kherson on Nov. 11, but Russian forces have been shelling the city from the opposite side of the Dnipro River since leaving the city and withdrawing from the western bank of the river.

