Car bomb blast in southeast Turkey wounds eight police officers - security sources

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-12-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 09:53 IST
Car bomb blast in southeast Turkey wounds eight police officers - security sources
Representative image
  • Turkey

Eight Turkish police officers were wounded on Friday when a bomb exploded in a roadside vehicle as their minibus passed on a highway in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said.

The blast occurred overnight some 10 km (6 miles) south of the centre of Diyarbakir, the largest city in the region. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Kurdish, leftist and Islamist militants have all carried out bomb attacks in Turkey in the past.

