Silver futures decline to Rs 67,400 per kg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixnio
  • Country:
  • India

Silver futures on Friday fell Rs 418 to Rs 67,400 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined by Rs 418 or 0.62 per cent to Rs 67,400 per kg in a business turnover of 19,575 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.58 per cent lower at USD 23.17 per ounce in New York.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

