IAF, Royal Singapore Air Force holds annual joint training

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the air forces of Singapore and India have held their annual Joint Military Training (JMT) which aims at strengthening the professional bonds between them and allowing them to hone their operational skills.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully completed the 11th edition of the JMT at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in India from November 3 to December 14, according to a Singapore Defence Ministry press release.

The training was held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RSAF and the IAF successfully completed their annual Joint Military Training (JMT) which aims at strengthening the professional bonds between the two Air Forces and allowing them to hone their operational skills by engaging in advanced air combat simulations, the release said.

The JMT gives an opportunity to experience valuable operational knowledge through joint high-end training such as Air Combat and Mission-Oriented Training that enhances the operational readiness of both air forces.

The RSAF deployed 14 F-16C/D fighter aircraft to train alongside the IAF's SU-30MKI, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, and MiG-29 fighter aircraft, according to the press release issued during the training.

Since its inception in 2008, the JMT has been conducted under the ambit of the Air Force Bilateral Agreement, which was signed in 2007.

Apart from the JMT, both air forces also interact regularly through visits, cross-attendance of courses, and other professional exchanges.

The Singapore and Indian armies have also held the 12th Edition of Exercise Agni Warrior, a bilateral exercise that commenced on 13 November 2022 and was concluded at Field Firing Ranges, Devlali (Maharashtra) on 30 November 2022.

Exercise Agni Warrior, involved showcasing joint firepower planning, execution, and use of New Generation Equipment by the Artillery arm of both armies.

