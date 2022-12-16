Bombay HC allows Johnson & Johnson to continue manufacturing baby powder but disallows sale till further orders

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Johnson & Johnson to continue manufacturing its baby powder product despite its license expiring on December 15.

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Milind Sathaye is hearing petitions challenging two orders of the Maharashtra government, one of September 15 cancelling the license and the second of September 20 ordering an immediate stop to manufacture and sale of the company's baby powder product.

As the matter was called out on Friday, advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the company, submitted the license of the company has expired and that they needed limited protection between today and Monday.

"I don't want anyone saying your license has expired so you stop manufacturing,'' he added.

After hearing the submission, the court continued its interim order stating the company can continue manufacturing the product but must not sell it until further orders.

The court said the issue of license will depend on the final outcome of the plea.

The court will further hear the case on January 3.

The HC had, last month, ordered for fresh testing of Johnson & Johnson baby powder samples and permitted the company to manufacture the product but disallowed sale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)