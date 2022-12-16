Left Menu

Man charred to death as car catches fire in Rajasthan's Banswara

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:28 IST
Man charred to death as car catches fire in Rajasthan's Banswara
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher was charred to death inside his car which caught fire in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Rishi Kunj Colony on Ratlam Road, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Jain (36), a resident of Bhimpur, they said.

Jain was posted as a teacher at Ghanakshari government school, police said, adding he was on his way to school when the car caught fire.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022