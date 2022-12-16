Man charred to death as car catches fire in Rajasthan's Banswara
A government school teacher was charred to death inside his car which caught fire in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday, police said.
The incident occurred near Rishi Kunj Colony on Ratlam Road, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Manoj Jain (36), a resident of Bhimpur, they said.
Jain was posted as a teacher at Ghanakshari government school, police said, adding he was on his way to school when the car caught fire.
Further investigation is underway, they said.
