Canada lends Ukraine $500mln following bond sale -statement

Canada is transferring a $500 million loan to Ukraine following the sale of Canadian bonds allowing individuals and other entities to support Kyiv, Canada's Finance Department said in a statement on Friday.

The loan, transferred through the International Monetary Fund (IMF), follows the sale of bonds costing $100 or more to Canadians, investors, institutions and other buyers, the government said.

