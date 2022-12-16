Left Menu

Canada lends Ukraine $500mln following bond sale -statement

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:48 IST
Canada is transferring a $500 million loan to Ukraine following the sale of Canadian bonds allowing individuals and other entities to support Kyiv, Canada's Finance Department said in a statement on Friday.

The loan, transferred through the International Monetary Fund (IMF), follows the sale of bonds costing $100 or more to Canadians, investors, institutions and other buyers, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

