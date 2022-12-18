Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile off east coast

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday off its east coast, South Korea said.

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but gave no further details.

The launch came three days after North Korea said it tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, a development that could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.

In recent months, North Korea has test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles including last month's launch of its developmental, longest-range, liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to carry multiple warheads.

Some experts say North Korea would eventually use an expanded arsenal to seek sanctions relief and other concessions from the United States.

