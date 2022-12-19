Blasts heard in Kyiv city and region early Monday - Reuters witness
Several loud blasts were heard early on Monday in Kyiv and the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, Reuters witnesses reported.
Earlier, Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, said that the region was under a drone attack.
It was not immediately clear whether the blasts were air defence systems destroying the drones or hitting targets.
