Russia says it shot down U.S.-made HARM missiles over Belgorod
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:09 IST
Russia's defence ministry said its forces had shot down four U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, in the space of 24 hours, the state-run TASS news agency reported.
One person died and several were injured by Ukrainian shelling in the region on Sunday morning, the region's governor said.
