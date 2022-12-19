Russia says it shot down U.S.-made HARM missiles over Belgorod

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had shot down four U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, in the space of 24 hours, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

One person died and several were injured by Ukrainian shelling in the region on Sunday morning, the region's governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)