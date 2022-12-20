Left Menu

Ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 approved for next of kin of COVID-19 victims: govt

Further, based on the guidelines issued by National Disaster Management Authority NDMA, under section 12iii of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on September 11, 2021, the central government had allowed the states to use the SDRF to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19, he said replying to a written question.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:15 IST
Ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 approved for next of kin of COVID-19 victims: govt
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has allowed the states to use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of those who have succumbed to COVID-19, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the national policy on disaster management, the primary responsibility for disaster management, including disbursal of relief assistance to the affected people, rests with the state governments concerned.

He said the state governments undertake relief measures in the wake of natural disasters with help from the SDRF, already placed at their disposal, in accordance with the Government of India's approved norms. Rai said keeping in view the spread of coronavirus in India and the declaration of COVID-19 as pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), by way of a special onetime dispensation, the central government has allowed the states to use SDRF towards containment measures for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. ''Further, based on the guidelines issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under section 12(iii) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, on September 11, 2021, the central government had allowed the states to use the SDRF to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19,'' he said replying to a written question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022