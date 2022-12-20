Left Menu

Money laundering case: HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's former pvt secretary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:51 IST
Money laundering case: HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's former pvt secretary
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Palande, former private secretary of NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar granted bail to Palande, who has been in jail since he was arrested by the ED in June 2021.

A detailed order on the same is awaited.

Palande, however, will not be able to walk out of jail, as he is also facing a case of corruption being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED sought the high court to stay its order granting bail which was refused.

The high court had granted Deshmukh bail in the ED's case in October this year.

The ED's allegation primarily revolves around Deshmukh asking former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to extort money from various business establishments. According to the probe agency, Palande had given instructions on behalf of Deshmukh to Waze for collection of money.

The ED's case of money laundering against Deshmukh, who was the home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Palande and others, came after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of extortion made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The ED claimed that Deshmukh had misused his official position and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai.

The money was laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, it alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022