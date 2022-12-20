Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:25 IST
Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.
"Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers," Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
