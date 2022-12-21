Five Nepali citizens held for selling ganja in Kerala

Five Nepali citizens have been arrested for allegedly selling ganja in Pathanamthitta, Kerala police said on Wednesday.

The accused were nabbed from their residence in Thazhe Vettipuram here on Tuesday. Two-and-a-half kilogram ganja has been seized from them.

According to police, an investigation was launched by the anti-narcotic wing of the police, DANSAF, based on the tip-off they received that ganja business was going on around the chicken shops and hotels in the town.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that the ganja was smuggled into the country from Nepal for the sale, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)