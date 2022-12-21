Left Menu

China to provide more convenience for cross-border travel when appropriate -foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-12-2022
China will provide more convenience for cross-border travellers when appropriate, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing.

The remarks by Mao Ning came after a question about any plans China has to improve its quarantine policy for overseas travellers.

China's borders have been closed to most international travellers for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

