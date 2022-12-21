Left Menu

Czech Republic moves closer to CV90 fighting vehicle deal with Sweden

The Czech government had announced in July it would start talks to buy the vehicles from a Swedish subsidiary of BAE Systems after cancelling a tender. The memorandum "confirms the agreement of all three parties (the Czech Republic, Sweden and BAE Systems) on the basic parameters for the procurement of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles," Cernochova said, without giving details.

Jana Cernochova Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Czech Republic has signed a non-binding memorandum with Sweden for the delivery of more than 200 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic, a NATO member, earlier this year cancelled a long-running $2.6 billion tender for around 210 tracked fighting vehicles that had included BAE Systems, General Dynamics and Rheinmetall.

CTK news agency reported that under the proposed agreement, the Czech army will receive the newest version of the CV90 vehicle.

