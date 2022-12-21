NGT forms panel for factual report on illegal brick kilns in UP

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to obtain a factual report on illegal operation of brick kilns in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The tribunal passed the order while hearing a petition claiming illegal operation of a large number of brick kilns in the districts of Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur and Amroha was causing “huge air pollution.” “However, before taking any further action in the matter, we find it appropriate to obtain a factual report for which we constitute a committee comprising the central pollution control board (CPCB), state pollution control board (PCB) and jurisdictional District Magistrates concerned to verify facts and file factual and action taken report…,” a bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said in a recent order.

The report has to be submitted within two months in compliance with siting and environmental norms, and after considering the assimilative capacity of the air to sustain the number of brick kilns in a particular area, the bench said.

“The concerned officials of state PCB shall also file their reports separately explaining how brick kilns, if any, are running in their jurisdiction, without having consent and why no action has been taken against the such illegal running of some or all brick kilns,” the bench said.

The bench also directed a batch of petitions regarding brick kilns in the state to be listed with the present matter and posted them for further proceedings on February 15.

Noting the problem of pollution was further aggravated with the onset of winter when there was minimal dispersion of pollutants, the tribunal said the CPCB had issued directions to all state pollution control boards about brick kilns causing a rise in pollution during the season.

The state had issued the UP brick kilns (siting criteria for establishment) rules in 2012 and the union ministry of environment, forests and climate change also issued a notification regarding these establishments in February 2022, the tribunal said.

The petition sought directions from the tribunal to state authorities concerned for taking necessary action, including stopping the brick kiln owners from using prohibited fuels in the firing and baking of bricks and restraining them from operating the establishments during the winter season.

