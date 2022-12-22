Left Menu

Unwell Kerala girl taking part in cycle polo tourney in Nagpur dies after being given injection in hospital

She had gone there for stomach ache and died five minutes after being given an injection. The body has been sent for post mortem and further action in the accidental death case in Dhantoli police station would be as per its details, Ekurke added.The National Cycle Polo Championship started here on Friday and will continue till December 25.

A 10-year-old girl from Kerala who had come for the National Cycle Polo Championship being held in Nagpur in Maharashtra died on Thursday after she fell unwell in the morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Fathima Nida Shihabuddin, from Alappuzha district in the southern state, had not passed motions for the past two days, championship organising secretary Gajanan Burde told PTI.

''She was part of the Kerala team for the sub junior segment. I met the secretary of their team, which had arranged accommodation on their own, on Wednesday. I was told her about her not passing motions for the past two days and taking ill this morning,'' Burde said.

She collapsed and died in a private hospital in Dhantoli after being administered M-set injection in the morning, Burde claimed.

Speaking on the incident, Inspector Prabhavati Ekurke of Dhantoli police station said, ''Fathima Nida Shihabuddin's death medico-legal case was received from Shrikrishna Hospital. She had gone there for stomach ache and died five minutes after being given an injection.'' The body has been sent for post mortem and further action in the accidental death case in Dhantoli police station would be as per its details, Ekurke added.

The National Cycle Polo Championship started here on Friday and will continue till December 25.

